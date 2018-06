TULSA, Okla. — A crash in Tulsa killed one person and sent two others to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say it happened around 2 a.m. near 31st and 126th East Avenue.

The driver allegedly lost control of the wheel and hit a tree.

The car then reportedly burst into flames.

A man was taken to the hospital and was later confirmed dead.

Police have not identified any of the victims.