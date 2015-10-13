Father learns to walk again, walks daughter down the aisle

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME. — Most girls dream about their wedding day and the magical walk down the aisle.

Heather Duquette didn’t think her father would be able to take that stroll with her after he was confined to a wheelchair.

Ralph Duquette is a leukemia surviver. While battling cancer, Ralph had to go through extensive chemotherapy, was in a coma for five days, and even went blind in one eye.

But nothing would stop him from walking his little girl down the aisle.

Despite the odds, Ralph learned how to walk again so he could give his daughter away.

On the big day, that’s exactly what he did.

Ralph was lifted out of his wheelchair, and with his arms tightly wrapped around his daughter’s, he walked her down the aisle.

Heather says her father was also fortunate enough to be the one to perform the ceremony and give her away.

And being a man of strong will, Ralph even managed to dance the father-daughter dance with Heather, too.