Police work on Edmond “danger zone”

EDMOND, Okla. - It's a potentially deadly game of Russian roulette.

"No matter how much of a hurry you're in, it's not worth getting hit by a train to save a few seconds," said Edmond Police Sgt. James Hamm.

According to the NTSB, railroad deaths are up.

Nearly 900 people a year die at crossings.

33rd and Broadway is one of Edmond's most congested and dangerous intersections.

Thursday, extra eyes watched the morning commute.

It's train crossing crackdown.

Edmond and OKC PD are teaming up with railroad authorities to identify motorists breaking the law.

"We know when they're coming," Hamm said. "The officer is on the train to see the violations clearly."

The law enforcers with radios spent the day crossing the intersection.

One of the biggest violations is impatient drivers.

"If the lights are red, regardless of what the gate is doing, you've got to stop," Hamm said.

Another common violation - stopping too close to the tracks.

That was actually the cause of an accident just weeks ago.

It was also the reason Morganne McGinty was stopped.

"I was apparently over the line when I shouldn't have been, and I got a warning for it," McGinty said. "I'm going to be paying a lot more attention next time."

Police made contact with nearly 20 drivers.

Most were issued warnings and a friendly reminder, trying to save a few minutes could become a life or death decision.

"It's safety for everyone," Hamm said. "For them, the people on the train - it's good enforcement."