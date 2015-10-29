Mother outraged after teacher drew explicit image on son’s paper

EL PASO, Texas – A parent in El Paso says she was shocked when she learned that a teacher drew an explicit image on her son’s assignment.

“I’m an educator myself so I was like, there’s no way the teacher really did this,” Sandra Green told KDIV.

According to the school district, language arts teacher Kim Juzdowski drew a penis across the boy’s paper because he wasn’t doing his work.

Green says she emailed Juzdowski, who admitted to the drawing.

“She admitted embarrassing the children rather than punishing them,” she said.

However, the teacher did apologize in an email, saying she would understand if Green wanted to move her son to a different class.

Green says the school district told her that Juzdowski would not be removed from the school.

“The teacher has acknowledged the inappropriate behavior in class. The incident is being dealt with administratively. We’re working to accommodate the request of the parent and what’s best for the student,” the district said in a statement.

Green has filed a grievance to get her son transferred to another school, but district leaders say that could take more than a month.

“I believe if it was a man teacher doing it to a female student, they would have taken this totally serious,” Green said. “But because it’s the other way around, I do think they’re letting the light side go on it. And I just want him out of the environment and moving forward.”