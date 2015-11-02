“I was shocked,” Family says they discovered pills inside Halloween candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Mya Ogg says she has always loved Halloween but doesn't want to go trick-or-treating ever again.

This year, Ogg was going through her haul of Halloween candy when she spotted something strange about a Tootsie Roll.

"It looked already opened, so I unwrapped it and I saw the pills," Ogg told FOX 40. "I was shocked. I wasn't that much scared, but I was shocked that somebody would do that to endanger a kid's life. And not only me, he could've handed it out to plenty of other kids."

The family says its has no idea what type of pills were in the candy or whether they are potentially harmful.

"It's unbelievable that somebody would actually try to give this to a child," said Myca Blount, Mya's older sister.

Police say cases like this are rare, but parents need to be cautious.

"In the last 10 years since we've been an agency, I haven't heard of anything like this happening," said Chris Trim, with the Elk Grove Police Department.

The family says they've filed a police report in the case and officers are currently trying to determine what type of pills were in the candy.