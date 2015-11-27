Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

Several power outages reported as sleet, freezing rain hit Oklahoma

Posted 11:10 am, November 27, 2015
OKLAHOMA CITY – Bouts of sleet, freezing rain and winds have taken a toll on a few power lines across the states.

OG&E says nearly 1,500 people are without power in northwest Oklahoma City.

In addition to those outages, customers in Crescent, Kremlin, Lacey and Seiling may also be experiencing trouble.

Cimarron Electric is also reporting about 400 people without power.

At this point, Oklahoma Electric Cooperative says none of its customers are without power.