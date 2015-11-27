× Several power outages reported as sleet, freezing rain hit Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Bouts of sleet, freezing rain and winds have taken a toll on a few power lines across the states.

OG&E says nearly 1,500 people are without power in northwest Oklahoma City.

Outage in NW OKC area. 1493 customers off. Crews enroute. No ETR yet. To report your outage, call 800-522-6870. — OG&E (@OGandE) November 27, 2015

In addition to those outages, customers in Crescent, Kremlin, Lacey and Seiling may also be experiencing trouble.

Cimarron Electric is also reporting about 400 people without power.

At this point, Oklahoma Electric Cooperative says none of its customers are without power.