Homeless man arrested for destruction of property for digging massive cave

FAIRFAX, Va. – A homeless man is behind bars after authorities say he dug a 15-foot deep cave in a public park.

“I haven’t seen anything like it,” said Sgt. Natalie Hinesley, with the Fairfax Police Department, told NBC Washington.

Authorities say 25-year-old Yosue Joel Rios dug the massive cave by hand in an attempt to create a home for himself.

Video of the cave shows steep steps leading to a split-level home. One side of the cavern features a bedroom, while the other side is a living room.

Inside the cave, investigators found books, papers and homework assignments.

“He was studying several topics, from what it looked like,” Hinesley said.

From the homework, it appears Rios was trying to teach himself to speak English.

“He had an alphabet written out with the sounds,” Hinesley said.

Authorities say he also appeared to be a student of the Bible, and had carved the word “Adullam” into the cave. “Adullam” is a reference to a cave where David hid from the King of Gath.

Rios was arrested for destruction of property.

However, residents say they admire Rios’ drive.

“More power to him. He did something that most people don’t do,” said Fareed Naimi. “He actually took a step to change his life and made his own little home where he could study.”