TUTTLE, Okla. – If you need a little help getting ready for the Orange Bowl, you simply need to stop by a home in Tuttle.

Melanie and Chris Foster are fans of the crimson and cream, and they are letting their team spirit shine through their Christmas decorations.

Chris, a former member of the Pride of Oklahoma, synchronized the lights to ‘Boomer Sooner.’

The Sooners will take on the Clemson Tigers on Dec. 31 in the Orange Bowl.