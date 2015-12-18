Oklahoma officers spreading Christmas cheer to unsuspecting drivers

DURANT, Okla. – Having an issue with your car can be stressful, especially around the holidays.

With that in mind, officers in Durant decided to make Christmas a little easier for those in need.

“The Choctaw Nation had some hams that they had donated to us,” Durant Police Chief David Houser told KXII.

Authorities created gift bags with toys and a complete Christmas dinner, using money from their own pockets to buy the supplies.

On Thursday afternoon, officers set out to pull over drivers with faulty tail lights or brakes.

“We’ve got family coming together too, and we could use it,” Dwayne Madrid said.

“That’s the gift of the true Christmas spirit,” Houser said.