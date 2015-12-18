Police: Men allegedly assault store security officer, spray him with pepper spray

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are trying to find two men who allegedly assaulted a security officer at an Oklahoma City Walmart.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say two men were confronted by a security officer at the Belle Isle Walmart after allegedly taking things without paying for them.

When they were confronted by security, officers say they sprayed the security guards with pepper spray and then assaulted them.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.