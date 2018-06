× School bus slides into ditch in N.E. Oklahoma City, no injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say a school bus slid into a ditch in northeast Oklahoma City early Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m., a school bus with five kids on board reportedly slid into a ditch near N.E. 63rd and Midwest Blvd.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident.

Another school bus came to pick up the children, officials say.

The scene is now clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.