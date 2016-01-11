× Powerball jackpot grows to $1.4 billion

OKLAHOMA CITY – Last week, millions of Americans were hoping to hit it big and become a millionaire.

Now, there’s a chance at least one person could become a billionaire.

By Monday morning, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing had already reached $1.4 billion, which is a new world record for any lottery jackpot game in history.

The estimated cash value of the jackpot is $868 million, and experts believe it will only go higher as the drawing gets closer.

“It only takes one ticket to win and every ticket purchased has the same chance as each of the other tickets. Being part of this historic jackpot run can be exciting and in Oklahoma, all the profits we make from our games go to support Oklahoma education programs. Remember that the odds of winning the jackpot are 292 million to one, so treat this as entertainment and not an investment,” said Rollo Redburn, the executive director of the Oklahoma Lottery.

Players have until 8:59 p.m. on Wednesday to purchase tickets for the next drawing.