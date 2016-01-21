× Police make arrest in connection to Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have made an arrest in connection to a murder that took place in October of last year.

On Oct. 19, 2015, police were called to Meyers place near N.E. 50th and Prospect after someone reported hearing gunshots.

That is where they found a man who was shot to death lying in the front yard.

Police later identified the victim as 31-year-old Christopher Curry.

Authorities later issued an arrest warrant for Marquis Dwon Major, 28, on the charge of first degree murder.

Major was located Jan. 20, 2016, at a residence in the 3200 block of S. St. Clair Ave.

He was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.