After the blizzard, only women showed up to Senate floor

WASHINGTON – As the East Coast continues to dig out from a blizzard, many Americans are forced to head back to work.

On Tuesday morning, the Senate opened back up to a noticeable change.

According to the Washington Post, Sen. Lisa Murkowski was one of the few lawmakers in the Capitol building after the blizzard.

After finishing some parliamentary business and delaying other decision under her colleagues could get back to work, she made a surprising observation.

“I might also note, just for a little historical perspective that as we convene this morning, you look around the chamber and the presiding officer is female, all of our parliamentarians are female, our floor managers are female, all of our pages are female. Now this was not orchestrated in any way, shape or form. We came in this morning, looked around and thought, ‘Something is different this morning.’ Different in a good way, I might add. But something is genuinely different and I think it’s genuinely fabulous,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

The Washington Post says she credits the ‘hardiness of women’ to get out in the freezing temperatures and still get to work.