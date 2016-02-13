Van Gogh’s bedroom is on Airbnb

For rent: Vincent Van Gogh’s inner sanctum.

In true 21st-century style, the Dutch post-Impressionist’s bedroom is available on Airbnb.

Only this particular chambre isn’t in the ‘Yellow House’ in Arles, France but in Chicago, where an exhibition devoted to the artist’s quest for home is opening on Sunday.

As part of a promotional campaign, The Art Institute of Chicago commissioned a recreation of the famous room, which rents for just $10 a night in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.

‘Van Gogh’s Bedrooms,’ running from February 14 through May 10 at the Art Institute, focuses on three paintings Van Gogh created of the room in Arles between 1888 and 1889.

More than 30 additional works round out the exhibit.

Availability is tight for the Airbnb room, so the museum is taking bookings in blocks that it’s announcing via Twitter and Facebook.

The $10 nightly rate includes two tickets to the exhibition.

There’s also a to-scale replica of the bedroom within the exhibition itself.

That replica is part of an immersive experience featuring music and scrolling images and text.