“He was taken away for nothing,” High school student murdered because of tweets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An 18-year-old, who was just weeks away from graduating high school, was shot and killed over a tweet, according to officials.

Last month, police say Jerrold Parker died after being shot multiple times.

"My family is just devastated," Sanekah Jackson-Jones, Parker's mother, told FOX 59. "He was taken away for nothing."

Witnesses identified 19-year-old Devin Leggett as the shooter. Leggett was arrested and is now charged with murder.

"I can't have my son back. I thought I would be jumping for joy that they caught somebody, instead, I'm like, 'Why? What made you do this?" she said.

Authorities say the reason behind the shooting is extremely trivial.

According to the affidavit that was obtained by FOX 59, Parker and a friend took to Twitter and told Leggett and his friends that they "couldn't rap."

"It's very heartbreaking to know your child is gone over something so silly and so simple," she said. "I think the only thing I want kids to understand is you have to think before you do things. It amazes me how something so simple turned into something so big and it just doesn't make sense."