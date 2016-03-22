Oklahoma Supreme Court disqualifies anti-abortion petition

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Supreme Court says an initiative petition that calls for a statewide vote on whether to outlaw abortion in the state is unconstitutional.

The state’s highest court handed down the decision Tuesday in connection with Initiative Petition 406.

The court says the U.S. Supreme Court has previously ruled that a woman has a right to obtain an abortion. Justices say they are legally bound to follow U.S. Supreme Court mandates on the issue.

Noble resident Thomas Hunter filed paperwork in January to launch the signature-gathering to outlaw abortion and declare that anyone who performs an abortion would be guilty of a homicide.

The Oklahoma chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenged the petition on Feb. 12.

It claimed that outlawing abortion goes against the U.S. and Oklahoma constitutions.