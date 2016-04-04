Nurses who ordered pizza ‘5 minutes before close’ find rude message on box

A nurse in Texas ordered a pizza during his graveyard shift in the hospital couldn’t believe it when his dinner contained an extremely rude note.

The handwritten note said, “We would appreciate it very much if you didn’t wait until five minutes before we close.”

The nurse sent the picture to his friend, and that friend is now demanding an apology. “It was the rudest thing I’ve ever seen,” said Kerry Miller, the nurse’s friend to KTVT.

“I don’t care if they called one minute ’til, the business is still open. Service your customers.”

Miller says what angers him is that nurses save lives every day – no matter what time or day of the week, they never close.

“How would you feel if you wrote something like that and then the next day you were laying there?” said Miller.

A spokesperson for Domino’s sent this statement to KTVT: “We do not condone or encourage this kind of behavior or one-sided ‘dialogue’ with our customers.”