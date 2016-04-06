× Brewery owner pens viral post about harassment waitresses face from customers

IRVINGTON, Ind. – A brewery owner in Indiana says he is fed up with the way some of the female waitstaff are treated in his establishment by customers.

Jordan Gleason, the owner of Black Acre Brewing Company, describes the bar as more of a family than anything.

When he saw one of his employees being sexually harassed by a customer, he says he banned the man from ever coming back. But that didn’t stop him.

The man continued to come back, which led to Gleason taking to Facebook to rant about the situation.

“He came back last month, and was told we wouldn’t serve him. He came back yet again today, and when told he wouldn’t be served demanded to talk to a manager. I sat with him for a few minutes as he explained that what he said would have been okay 20 years ago, and that it was just some off colour remarks. He told me he had apologized, and that he guessed my servers were too sensitive. He then told me that if what he said was a problem, then I should tell them not to wear low cut shirts, and that I should face the dish washing sink away from customers. But since he apologized, he should be allowed to drink in my establishment,” he wrote. ” I told him flatly that wasn’t happening, and that what he said to those ladies was incredibly offensive. The simple fact that he couldn’t understand that just because they were working didn’t mean they deserve his disrespectful language. That these ladies were part of my family, and were human beings that deserved respect. They aren’t objects, and they certainly shouldn’t have to wear different clothes because he can’t be bothered with showing them any decency or respect. ‘But we’re men and they’re females. Is cleavage just not a thing anymore?”

Gleason says that he told the man that he wouldn’t change his mind and asked him to leave.

He says that he loves his job, but there is also a dark side to the business.

“I’ve been snapped at, mocked, threatened, and insulted about not having a real job. Anybody in this line of work gets used to a degree of it and develops a thicker skin. Here’s the thing though, women in this field get infinitely more disgustingly treated. The sheer number of times they get groped, or harassed, or treated like objects would blow your mind. The worst of it is how normal their harassers think their behavior is. Every single lady in here handles it with grace and aplomb, and I applaud them for it. I’ve had their backs as we’ve bounced people out for that trash, but countless times they just deal with it before it even gets to me. “Sometimes the dudes get so worked up that they demand to see a manager, and I get called in to speak with them. Every single f****** time they attempt to appeal to me solely because I’m a man. They try to weasel in with me about how the women are asking for it. That women shouldn’t dress that way if they don’t want to be stared at. They attempt to explain it away as just “dudes being dudes.” It’s expected for men to stare at women’s breasts and make jokes about how much they want to f*** them. Wink Wink. Of course you’ll understand they think, because you also have a d***. What terrifies and enrages me is how every one of them thinks that this is normal behavior, but also that other men will agree with them. “Men, we often don’t see the level of filth that our friends, sisters, and mothers go through every day. We hope to surround ourselves with people who would never treat a woman like that. We live in a safe little bubble. But the reality of this thing? It’s an insidious disease that’s happening every single day, several times a day and it turns my f****** stomach.”

Gleason says that he wanted to bring attention to a problem that is often glanced over by men.