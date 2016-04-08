Texas teenager killed in fender bender; deputies say air bag is to blame for her death

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A teenager has died following a fender bender in Fort Bend County.

However, authorities say it wasn’t the crash that killed 17-year-old Huma Hanif. Instead, they say it was the air bag.

Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies say Hanif rear-ended another car on March 31.

At that point, the air bag triggered in her 2002 Honda Civic and sent a metal piece into her neck, killing her.

“There is no doubt that the Takata air bag inside her 2002 Honda Civic failed and fired a sharp piece of jagged metal into her throat at point-blank range, from less than two feet away,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “Our investigation revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the right neck area, which severed her jugular vein and carotid artery.”

Authorities say Hanif died within a matter of seconds.

.@NHTSAgov: 17 yr-old Huma Hanif died from defective #Takata air bag. Tragic. Hear from her best friend 10p @KHOU pic.twitter.com/sv1p9BLJEJ — Jacqueline Crea (@KHOUJackie) April 7, 2016

Oscar Ariaca told KPRC that he tried to save Hanif, adding that the damage to her car was not that serious. However, she was bleeding from a large gash in her neck.

“I tried to hold where the blood was coming out, but I feel like there was not a whole lot I could do,” Ariaca said.

Hanif is the tenth person to die in the United States from the faulty air bag. More than 100 people have been injured because of the malfunction.

Honda issued a statement, saying that Hanif’s car was part of the recall.

“Multiple mailed recall notices were sent over the course of several years to registered owners of this vehicle, including the current registered owner. Our records indicate that the recall repair was never completed.”

Safercar.Gov issued a list of the Takata air bag recalls. The list includes: