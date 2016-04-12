90-year-old recovering after early morning house fire in S.W. Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A 90-year-old man escaped a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said he may have accidentally left a stove burner on.

The resident affected has high hopes he can save his home.

"If I'd slept 10 minutes longer, it would've been too late," said George Bayliss.

George had quite the scare.

"Evidentially, that burner might have been left on. I don't know," George said.

He said he had cooked dinner around 10 p.m. and then went to bed.

"When I woke up, it was all over the whole house already," George said.

The vicious fire was so overpowering, there was nothing George could do but call 911 and wait.

"House was full of smoke, and I'm so deaf that, if I take my hearing aids out, I can't hear the smoke detectors and stuff like that, and it was on!" George said.

"Just going to have to get a trailer in here and load everything up,” said Bill Bayliss, George’s son.

Bill said he was terrified when he got the call from fire officials.

He’s thankful his dad is okay but sad to see his father’s home since the early 1970’s so damaged.

"There's a lot more inside the house that is blackened, smoke everywhere."

They are going to do everything they can to save the home.

"It's going to take a lot to hopefully get it back together, get it back to the way it was, if not even better," Bill said.

"We'll get it cleaned up," George said.

George was transported to the hospital where he was treated for smoke inhalation.

George’s family said he does not have home insurance.

If you feel compelled to help this family, please call the station, and we will connect you.

Friends say there is an account set-up at First Enterprise Bank, for George Edward Bayliss, located at SW 44th & Pennsylvania. You may make a donation in this way to help.