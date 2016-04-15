Oklahoma City police officer assaulted after checking vehicle found on side of the road
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say an Oklahoma City officer was assaulted after checking on a vehicle that appeared to be broken down.
Just after midnight, police say an officer was dispatched to check on a vehicle that appeared to be broken down on the on-ramp near Sooner and I-35 Northbound.
When the officer went over to the vehicle, he noticed someone was inside the car.
The officer made contact with the driver and attempted to arrest her.
However, a struggle ensued.
Police say the woman fought the officer and bit him.
Fortunately, the officer only suffered minor injuries.
The woman was arrested and taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.