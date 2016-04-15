Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

Oklahoma City police officer assaulted after checking vehicle found on side of the road

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say an Oklahoma City officer was assaulted after checking on a vehicle that appeared to be broken down.

Just after midnight, police say an officer was dispatched to check on a vehicle that appeared to be broken down on the on-ramp near Sooner and I-35 Northbound.

When the officer went over to the vehicle, he noticed someone was inside the car.

The officer made contact with the driver and attempted to arrest her.

However, a struggle ensued.

Police say the woman fought the officer and bit him.

Fortunately, the officer only suffered minor injuries.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.