Daycare driver admits to forgetting about toddler in back of SUV

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The driver of a Kentucky daycare vehicle admitted to investigators that he forgot about a 2-year-old boy in the backseat of the SUV for hours on end.

Court records obtained by WAVE show that 2-year-old Lavonte Swain was picked up from his home around 9:36 a.m. on Wednesday.

Six hours later, his body was discovered in the backseat of the daycare’s SUV by two other children.

“Two school-aged children observed an unresponsive 2-year-old in the backseat of the vehicle they were boarding while being picked up from the elementary school by a center staff driver…. The school children alerted the staff driver to the presence of the unresponsive child. Two adults present at the elementary school attempted to resuscitate the 2-year-old but they were not successful. The child was found to be deceased. The staff driver verbally acknowledged having forgotten about the 2-year-old,” a statement from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services read.

An autopsy determined that Swain died of hyperthermia.

Officials issued an emergency license suspension for Lil’ Kings and Queens Learning Academy after the boy’s death.

No charges have been filed in the case.