EDMOND, Okla. – A garbage truck is being blamed for damaging two homes on Monday morning.

Shortly before noon, emergency crews were called to the 18300 block of Allora Rd. after receiving reports of a trash truck hitting two homes.

It appears that at least two brick mailboxes were destroyed as the truck hopped the curb before careening into two homes.

No word on what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, or if anyone was injured in the crash.