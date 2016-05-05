CORNELIUS, N.C. – Sometimes, the person who deserves to win the lottery actually does. And sometimes, she wins it twice.

Gina Short, who was diagnosed with breast cancer six years ago and is still undergoing chemotherapy, had a feeling she would get lucky. So she had her husband, Len, pick up an All or Nothing ticket at a Publix grocery store in Cornelius, N.C.

The couple won $250,000 in last week’s drawing.

Mecklenburg County cancer patient has a second big lottery win. https://t.co/CpmGhAjxTN pic.twitter.com/9SMGbWm7Wp — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) May 4, 2016

That’s already reason to celebrate. But here’s something even better: Just three months earlier, the couple won $1 million in the Ultimate Millions second-chance drawing.

“We’re still in disbelief mode,” Short said.

“For us to have the good fortune of winning not just one big prize but two, we are just very thankful for that,” Len Short said.

After she won the million-dollar lottery this year, Short said, “I have a second chance. That’s what my whole life is about, second chances.”