Two killed and homes destroyed, damaged after multiple tornado outbreak

OKLAHOMA – A large tornado has killed an elderly man in Oklahoma on Monday evening, according to officials.

Officials said the man was inside his home near Wynnewood when it was hit.

They later identified the man as 76-year-old Chester Barnes.

In Johnston County, there is a second confirmed death being reported.

There are no other fatalities or injuries reported at this time, however several homes have been hit.

Some of the reports were from the Garvin/Murray County tornado.

Multiple homes have been destroyed or damaged from that storm.

