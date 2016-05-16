Alleged drunk driver facing charges after crashing into patrol car in S.W. Oklahoma City

Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

OKLAHOMA CITY – An alleged drunk driver is facing charges after crashing into a patrol car in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, police say a man who was driving under the influence of alcohol was involved in a head-on collision with a police officer near S.W. 104th and Morgan Rd.

Thankfully, no on was seriously injured in the crash.

However, police say the officer and the alleged drunk driver were taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Authorities say the driver of the car is expected to be arrested for a DUI.

No identities have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 