× Oklahoma’s first confirmed case of West Nile virus found, health officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY – Health officials say Oklahoma’s first confirmed case of West Nile virus is here.

Experts say a Pittsburg County resident tested positive for the disease, marking the state’s first confirmed case this season.

In recent weeks, county health departments across Oklahoma have warned residents about the dangers of the disease.

Earlier this month, the Tulsa County Health Department announced that samples of mosquitoes from several traps throughout the area have tested positive for West Nile virus.

At least five mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Oklahoma County, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department announced earlier this month.

Just this week, health department officials say three samples have tested positive for West Nile in Oklahoma County.

In order to avoid illness, health officials say residents should avoid mosquito bites and reduce habitats where mosquitoes live and breed.

“Getting rid of any sources of stagnant water will certainly help,” OCCHD Public Health Protection Director Phil Maytubby said.

Basics to reduce mosquito habitats: Empty buckets, chimeneas, flower pots, wheelbarrows and old tires from holding standing water. Empty and refill birdbaths and your pet’s outdoor water bowl daily.

For standing water sources that cannot be drained, OCCHD recommends microbial larvicides commonly called “dunks” that kill mosquito larvae before they emerge as adults. They are available at hardware or home improvement stores.

Be sure to protect your home from invading mosquitoes by keeping window and door screens in good repair.

All residents are urged to use the 3-D’s and a “P” of mosquito safety:

DRAIN standing water on your property so mosquitoes won’t breed

Use insect repellant that contains DEET on your clothes

DRESS in long sleeves and pants and spray repellant on your clothes.

Protect – limit exposure and check window screens

Health officials say you are more likely to be infected with West Nile virus from July through October in Oklahoma.

In 2015, there were 89 cases of the disease and 10 people died from the virus.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include sudden onset of fever, headache, dizziness and muscle weakness. Long-lasting complications include difficulty concentrating, headaches, extreme muscle weakness or tremors and paralysis of a limb.