Oklahoma City man drowns after suffering medical episode in pool

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man drowned after suffering a medical episode in a pool, officials announced Wednesday.

Around 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, officials say medical personnel was called to the Heritage House Apartments in the 1300 block of N. Meridian on reports of a drowning.

Officials say 69-year-old Ernest Alexander suffered a medical episode while he was in the pool.

He was reportedly under water for about five minutes.

On scene of a possible drowning at 1307 N. Meridian (Heritage House). Adult male under for 5 minutes. CPR in progress. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) June 22, 2016

Witnesses were eventually able to get Alexander out of the water and started performing CPR until paramedics arrived on scene.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.