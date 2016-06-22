Oklahoma City man drowns after suffering medical episode in pool

Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man drowned after suffering a medical episode in a pool, officials announced Wednesday.

Around 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, officials say medical personnel was called to the Heritage House Apartments in the 1300 block of N. Meridian on reports of a drowning.

Officials say 69-year-old Ernest Alexander suffered a medical episode while he was in the pool.

He was reportedly under water for about five minutes.

Witnesses were eventually able to get Alexander out of the water and started performing CPR until paramedics arrived on scene.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.