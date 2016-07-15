Playboy model criticized after body-shaming woman at gym

LOS ANGELES – A Playboy model is receiving a lot of backlash after she secretly took a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room and posted it to social media.

Model Dani Mathers, 29, reportedly took the woman’s photo without her knowledge at an L.A. Fitness in Los Angeles.

According to KABC, the 2015 Playboy Playmate of the Year posted the woman’s photo to SnapChat with the caption, “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either.”