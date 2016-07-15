Playboy model criticized after body-shaming woman at gym

LOS ANGELES – A Playboy model is receiving a lot of backlash after she secretly took a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room and posted it to social media.
Model Dani Mathers, 29, reportedly took the woman’s photo without her knowledge at an L.A. Fitness in Los Angeles.
According to KABC, the 2015 Playboy Playmate of the Year posted the woman’s photo to SnapChat with the caption, “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either.”
“I just wanted to acknowledge a photo that I accidentally posted on Snapchat earlier today and let you guys know that that was absolutely wrong, and not what I meant to do. I have chosen to do what I do for a living because I love the female body and I know that body shaming is wrong and that’s not what I’m about, that’s not the type of person that I am. That photo was taken to be a personal conversation with a girlfriend, and because I am new to Snapchat, I didn’t realize that I had posted it and that was a huge mistake,” Mathers posted.