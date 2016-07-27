Listen: Witnesses frantically call 911 after finding 1-year-old locked in hot car

FLORENCE, Ky. – Emergency dispatchers were flooded with calls on Sunday afternoon after bystanders noticed a young child locked in a hot car.

Officials told WLWT that witnesses heard a 1-year-old crying in a car parked in the Walmart parking lot. The windows were up and the car’s engine was off as temperatures rose.

Caller: “These stupid people left their baby in the car.”

One woman told dispatchers she was going to break the car’s windows when emergency crews arrived.

Witnesses told dispatchers that the boy was red, drenched in sweat and lethargic.

According to officers, the boy’s aunt told police that he was sleeping and they didn’t want to wake him up, so they decided to leave him in the car.

She also said that she and 21-year-old Temaj Baldemar were only in the store for about three minutes.

However, surveillance cameras showed the pair walking into the store about 30 minutes before help arrived.

Baldemar was arrested on one count of criminal abuse of a child.