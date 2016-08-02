Football fever: OU ranks second in AP’s all-time best college football programs

Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

NORMAN, Okla. – Football season is a little over a month away, but there’s no shortage of anticipation for the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press released its rankings of the best teams in college football since 1936.

To determine the best over an 80 year span, researchers looked at poll appearances, No. 1 rankings and AP championships.

The rankings were as follows:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Alabama
  5. Southern California
  6. Nebraska
  7. Michigan
  8. Texas
  9. Florida State
  10. Florida
  11. LSU
  12. Penn State
  13. Miami
  14. Tennessee
  15. Georgia
  16. Auburn
  17. UCLA
  18. Texas A&M
  19. Michigan State
  20. Washington
  21. Arkansas
  22. Clemson
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Wisconsin
  25. Iowa.

Oklahoma State ranked 43rd on the list.

AP says that Oklahoma has been in the top-five in percentage of poll appearances in five decades, which is the most of any program.

Football season for the Sooners kicks off Sept. 3 against Houston.