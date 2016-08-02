Football fever: OU ranks second in AP’s all-time best college football programs

NORMAN, Okla. – Football season is a little over a month away, but there’s no shortage of anticipation for the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press released its rankings of the best teams in college football since 1936.

To determine the best over an 80 year span, researchers looked at poll appearances, No. 1 rankings and AP championships.

BREAKING: Ohio St tops AP’s first list of all-time best college football programs: https://t.co/1XadO76BX8 #APTop100 pic.twitter.com/02nsFV653k — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) August 2, 2016

The rankings were as follows:

Ohio State Oklahoma Notre Dame Alabama Southern California Nebraska Michigan Texas Florida State Florida LSU Penn State Miami Tennessee Georgia Auburn UCLA Texas A&M Michigan State Washington Arkansas Clemson Pittsburgh Wisconsin Iowa.

Oklahoma State ranked 43rd on the list.

AP says that Oklahoma has been in the top-five in percentage of poll appearances in five decades, which is the most of any program.

Football season for the Sooners kicks off Sept. 3 against Houston.