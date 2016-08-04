Man claims he was fired from fast-food restaurant for giving free food to veteran

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A 19-year-old fast-food employee says he was fired after giving a veteran a couple of tacos for free.

Alex Mesta told KERO that he used to work at Jack in the Box and got to know the man, who was a regular customer.

From time to time, he says he would give the veteran a free coffee, adding that it was less than a dollar.

A couple of weeks ago, Mesta says while working the graveyard shift, two tacos were left over and were about to be thrown away.

“It was either throw them away or make them for him,” he said.

However, he says he was fired after his shift, adding that his termination paper listed “mishandling funds” as the reason for his firing.

Jack in the Box issued the following statement to KERO: