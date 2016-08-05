Oklahoma medium sick of thieves siphoning gas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - A nuisance has grown into a full grown problem for a Yukon woman, who is now on the hunt for criminals accused of stealing gallons and gallons of gas.

It's the backbone of our state economy, and it's now breaking the back of a Yukon mother.

"People nowadays are so petty and so low that they get joy from taking from others," said Jacqueline Harrington. "I honestly hope that person really needed the gas more than I did."

Harrington is better known in this area for her sixth sense.

"I'm able to communicate with the departed, people who have crossed over. It's a really rare gift, you won't hardly find it much in Oklahoma," she explained. "That's how I pay my bills."

It's also how she pays at the pump, despite the fact that her gas seems to be going elsewhere.

In her short time in Yukon, Harrington believes she and her fiance have been siphoning targets several times, most recently this week.

"I had gas in it when I got home. When I went to drive it the next day, my gas tank was on empty," she said. "I know somebody stole my gas."

Over the past couple of years, she estimates she's lost at least three to four full tanks of gas to siphoning.

Though moving forward she does have a plan,she fears the day these possible gas pilferers return.

"I'm actually planning on buying a gas cap with a lock on it, and hope that it works and that solves my problem," said Harrington. "To think that somebody's coming on my property, taking gas, what else are they gonna take?"