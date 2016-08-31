Police investigating Oklahoma City’s 54th homicide of 2016

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to check the welfare of a man found outside of an apartment near N.W. 10th and Tulsa Ave.

The man, identified as Erlin Flores-Pereira, was suffering from injuries consistent with homicide, police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have information that could help police, please call (405)297-1200.

This is Oklahoma City’s 54th homicide of 2016.