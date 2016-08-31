× Teen suspect arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The teenager accused in a deadly hit-and-run that took the life of a 62-year-old utility worker was arrested Wednesday.

The 17-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, is accused of running into Ernest Reynolds near the Shawnee Mall.

Police say Reynolds was flagging lines when a driver of a white pickup attempted to pass another vehicle and struck the utility worker, who was standing on Westech Road.

A witness was able to give police a good description of the suspect’s vehicle, which helped them track down the juvenile.

Reynolds had lived in Prague for years and took great pride in his vineyard and winery just north of town where he lived with his wife.