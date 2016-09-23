× Oklahoma medical examiner releases Terence Crutcher’s preliminary autopsy results

TULSA, Okla. – One day after a Tulsa police officer was charged in Crutcher’s death, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office released its preliminary autopsy results.

One week ago, 40-year-old Terence Crutcher was shot and killed by Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby after his car was stopped in the middle of a roadway.

Officers at the scene say Crutcher was acting erratically and was not following commands.

According to the affidavit, Shelby asked Crutcher if the vehicle was his and if it was disabled.

“He was mumbling to himself and would not answer any of Officer Shelby’s questions. Mr. Crutcher kept putting his hands in his pockets and Officer Shelby kept telling him to show his hands. At that point, Mr. Crutcher began walking towards the abandoned vehicle with his hands held up and was not responding to any of Officer Shelby’s commands to stop,” the affidavit claims.

In the dash cam video, you see Crutcher walking away from an officer and toward his vehicle with his hands up.

Shortly after that, Crutcher was shot. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

On Thursday afternoon, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler charged Shelby with one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Early Friday morning, Shelby turned herself in.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Crutcher died from a gunshot wound to the chest. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Experts say that a determination of ‘homicide’ as a manner of death simply means that a human caused the death of another. Autopsy reports do not imply wrongdoing or criminal intent.

The medical examiner says Crutcher’s toxicology results are not complete at this time.

There was some speculation that Crutcher was under the influence of drugs at the time after officers said that PCP was found inside his vehicle.