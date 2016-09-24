× City council fires Guthrie city manager; chooses interim replacement

GUTHRIE, Okla. – For the fourth time in seven years, the City of Guthrie is looking for a city manager.

The city council unanimously agreed to fire City Manager Bruce Johnson for a ‘breach of contract.’

City officials didn’t elaborate on why he was let go, but questions about his residency came up earlier this month, according to the Guthrie News Page.

It was discovered he’d never moved from Tulsa to Guthrie, which is in violation of his contract.

The Guthrie News Page reports that Guthrie City Clerk Kim Biggs will serve as the interim city manager until a permanent replacement is found.