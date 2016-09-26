Missouri couple killed, daughters injured in crash during trip to Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. -The Florida Highway Patrol says a Missouri couple is dead and their two young daughters are recovering from injuries after a traffic crash near Orlando during a Disney World vacation.
The Orlando Sentinel reports Greg and Sarah Moyers saved for months to take 13-year-old Hailey and 8-year-old Sophia to Disney World. The Leadwood, Missouri, family visited the theme parks and were headed to the beach Sunday before their long drive home.
Troopers say a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Charles King of New London, North Carolina, drifted into their lane on Interstate 4, causing the Moyers’ vehicle to veer off the road and hit a tree.
Family friend Loni Burnside Eaton tells the Sentinel that family members are on their way to Florida to tell the girls their parents died.
No charges have been filed.