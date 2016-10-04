Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

Oklahoma high school football player undergoes surgery after suffering severe brain injury

Posted 11:16 am, October 4, 2016, by , Updated at 11:18AM, October 4, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

People in Haskell are raising money to help a high school football player who was severely injured during a game Friday.

HASKELL, Okla. – An Oklahoma high school football player is recovering after undergoing major surgery for a brain injury.

Reuben Wheeland is a freshman at Haskell High School and plays running back for the school’s varsity football team, KJRH reports.

During Friday’s game, Wheeland was injured when he took a hit during the game in Henryetta.

He was flown to a Tulsa hospital, where he underwent surgery on Monday for a severe brain injury.

Donations are being accepted at the Mabrey Bank in Haskell for the family, and a GoFundMe page has been created.