Oklahoma high school football player undergoes surgery after suffering severe brain injury

HASKELL, Okla. – An Oklahoma high school football player is recovering after undergoing major surgery for a brain injury.

Reuben Wheeland is a freshman at Haskell High School and plays running back for the school’s varsity football team, KJRH reports.

During Friday’s game, Wheeland was injured when he took a hit during the game in Henryetta.

He was flown to a Tulsa hospital, where he underwent surgery on Monday for a severe brain injury.

Donations are being accepted at the Mabrey Bank in Haskell for the family, and a GoFundMe page has been created.