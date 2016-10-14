× Report: Tishomingo teacher accused of lewd acts is still being paid by district

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – A community is wondering why a teacher who is accused of lewd acts with a child is still getting paid.

State agents arrested 48-year-old Shelley Jo Duncan, accusing her of having inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old boy.

Court documents obtained by NewsChannel 4 detail their alleged relationship.

“U have no idea what u mean to me,” Duncan wrote the boy, according to the affidavit. “I’m here for the rest of ur life…I can’t imagine my life [without] u in it.”

Other messages detail the pair’s plans for future sexual encounters, including Duncan allegedly texting the boy she would give him “oral sex with a cough drop in her mouth.”

According to court documents, Duncan allegedly told the boy: “I’m glad you love your mom so much. One of the many reasons I love you.”

When the boy replied his mom was “[his] world,” investigators say Duncan responded: “Probably the hottest thing u’ve ever said. Nothing hotter than a man that takes care of his mom.”

Ultimately, it was the boy’s mom who told police of the suspected inappropriate relationship, which according to the court documents, moved beyond words.

The boy told police he and Duncan touched each other during a movie and kissed when Duncan’s daughter fell asleep on the drive home.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education told KXII that Duncan was suspended without pay.

However, community members learned that was not the case during Thursday night’s meeting.

The Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Ken Duncan, who is Duncan’s husband, said that she is entitled to her pay while she is suspended.

“The district has been instructed by legal counsel, per the Teacher Due Process Act governed by Oklahoma statute, that the teacher is entitled to compensation during her suspension,” Duncan reportedly said during the meeting.

District officials said they couldn’t discuss personnel matters any further.