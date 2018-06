× Russell Westbrook On Cover of Sports Illustrated

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook is on this week’s cover of Sports Illustrated.

The issue is the NBA Preview, which features Westbrook, and a headline reading “The Franchise.”

The sub-headline says “He’s OKC’s Leading Man and He’s All In.”

It’s the second time in his career Westbrook has made the cover of Sports Illustrated.

He was also on the cover in April of 2015.

It’s the ninth time the Thunder have been featured on SI’s cover.