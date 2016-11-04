Officer’s son writes touching letter to father after watching him mourn loss of fellow officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- The Urbandale Police Station is running out of room for the all the thank you's, prayers, and condolences from the community.

One of the largest and latest additions came from students at Des Moines Christian. The school dropped off a banner, some cards and their prayers for the family of Officer Justin Martin and the men and women he served with.

One of the most touching notes came from a 7-year-old boy, according to WHO-TV.

The boy wrote the letter to his father, Urbandale Officer Randy Peterson, after seeing him crying over the loss of a fellow officer.

Urbandale Officer Justin Martin was one of two officers killed in ambush attacks as he sat in his car on Wednesday morning.

People have been writing messages on the department's Facebook wall and dropping off food and snacks all week.

"We appreciate the donations as it has been needed by everyone involved and has made everyone's day a little easier," the department wrote on Facebook.