× Oklahoma Insurance Department offering free help for Medicare open enrollment

OKLAHOMA CITY – Medicare can be difficult to navigate, especially when it comes to changing costs and benefits.

Right now, Medicare beneficiaries have 30 days to review and change their Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans for 2017.

“Plan costs and benefits can change from year to year,” Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak said. “Even if you’re happy with your current coverage, you might find something that’s a better fit for your budget or your health needs.”

The Oklahoma Insurance Department’s Medicare Assistance Program is offering free help during the open enrollment period, which ends Dec. 7.

Trained counselors can help beneficiaries understand Medicare benefits and the enrollment process.

To find a partner agency offering Medicare help near you, go to the Insurance Department’s website or call MAP at 800-763-2828.