Experts: Best and worst deals offered on Black Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY – After eating a meal on Thanksgiving Day, thousands of Americans will be heading to the stores to get deals on some items on their wish list.

However, not all deals are what they seem.

WalletHub created a list of the best stores for Black Friday based on which retailers offer the largest advertised discounts for each product.

The list of the best retailers is as follows:

Macy’s – 63.4% discount

Stage- 62.8% discount

JCPenney – 62.8% discount

Harbor Freight – 62.6% discount

Gordmans – 61.6% discount

Kohl’s – 58.1% discount

Shopko – 55.6% discount

Fred Meyer – 49.7% discount

Craft Warehouse – 45% discount

Sears – 43.9% discount

CVS Pharmacy – 43.9% discount

Office Depot and OfficeMax – 43% discount

Toys R Us – 40.5% discount

Hhgregg – 37.3% discount

Dollar General – 36.9% discount

Dell Home – 35.7% discount

GameStop – 34.9% discount

Meijer – 33.8% discount

Best Buy – 33.2% discount

Staples – 33.1% discount

Walmart – 32.6% discount.

According to WalletHub, Costco, Amazon and Big Lots actually had the lowest discounted rate on Black Friday.

Experts say there are certain items that you will get an additional deal for waiting until Black Friday.