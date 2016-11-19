Experts: Best and worst deals offered on Black Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY – After eating a meal on Thanksgiving Day, thousands of Americans will be heading to the stores to get deals on some items on their wish list.
However, not all deals are what they seem.
WalletHub created a list of the best stores for Black Friday based on which retailers offer the largest advertised discounts for each product.
The list of the best retailers is as follows:
- Macy’s – 63.4% discount
- Stage- 62.8% discount
- JCPenney – 62.8% discount
- Harbor Freight – 62.6% discount
- Gordmans – 61.6% discount
- Kohl’s – 58.1% discount
- Shopko – 55.6% discount
- Fred Meyer – 49.7% discount
- Craft Warehouse – 45% discount
- Sears – 43.9% discount
- CVS Pharmacy – 43.9% discount
- Office Depot and OfficeMax – 43% discount
- Toys R Us – 40.5% discount
- Hhgregg – 37.3% discount
- Dollar General – 36.9% discount
- Dell Home – 35.7% discount
- GameStop – 34.9% discount
- Meijer – 33.8% discount
- Best Buy – 33.2% discount
- Staples – 33.1% discount
- Walmart – 32.6% discount.
According to WalletHub, Costco, Amazon and Big Lots actually had the lowest discounted rate on Black Friday.
Experts say there are certain items that you will get an additional deal for waiting until Black Friday.