× Lawton man gets life in prison for fatal motel shooting

LAWTON, Okla. – A Lawton man has been sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of another man in March 2014.

The Lawton Constitution reports that 30-year-old Robert Long was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Johnny Allen. He was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole. That sentence will run consecutively with an 18-year sentence for possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction.

Authorities say Allen was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery in a room at a former Super 8 Motel.