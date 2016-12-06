× Enid man arrested for unlawfully carrying a rifle in public

ENID, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has been arrested after he was found walking with several guns and magazines of ammunition.

On Tuesday, residents called the Enid Police Department when they spotted a man walking through a neighborhood carrying a rifle.

When officers stopped 35-year-old Russell Anderson, he immediately put down his rifle and told them he was carrying two handguns.

He told officers that he had a concealed carry license and felt it was within his right to carry the guns in public.

However, the state’s website shows that you may only openly carry handguns.

Anderson was also found to be carrying several magazines of ammunition for the different weapons, which is not illegal.

Anderson told officers he was not out to harm anyone and felt that he was being lawful.

Anderson was eventually arrested for unlawfully carrying a rifle in public.