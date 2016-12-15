Caught on camera: Black belt takes down man seen allegedly abusing dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Dennis Davidson knew he had to do something when he saw a dog being hit and kicked by a man in Brevard County, Florida.

"We noticed a gentleman chasing a dog around, and the dog was cowering. And he was shouting obscenities at it, and every time he'd get close, he was swinging and/or kicking at it," Davidson said.

Davidson confronted the dog's owner, John Snell, who allegedly began threatening Davidson's wife.

"He basically got irate and started to move toward her, shouting some obscenities and pointing," Davidson told WESH.

At that point, Davidson sprung into action.

Snell had no way of knowing that Davidson is a black belt in jujitsu, and actually teaches at a martial arts school.

Davidson immediately put Snell in a choke hold and brought him to the ground. He was able to hold him until police arrived.

Snell was arrested on complaints of battery and animal abuse.

As for the dog, Davidson says he plans to adopt it.