Police say they can’t stop video of girl’s suicide from being shared online

POLK COUNTY, Ga. – Police are investigating why a 12-year-old girl in Georgia took her own life while livestreaming.

Officers say just three days before 12-year-old Katelyn Nicole Davis committed suicide, she posted in an online diary about allegedly being physically and sexually abused.

At this point, authorities in Polk County say no charges have been filed.

Now, police are trying to prevent the video of Davis’ death from spreading on social media.

“We want it down as much as anyone for the family and it may be harmful to other kids. We contacted some of the sites. They asked if they had to take it down and by law, they don’t. But it’s just the common decent thing to do in my opinion,” Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd told FOX 5.