OKC man builds bird houses for more than just birds.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -- The first time Mike Blunk walked in his dad's old shed he didn't think he'd ever clear out all the junk.

"I also inherited a lot of woodworking tools and saws," he says.

It too a while but he restored it to the workshop it was meant to be.

Mike kept a lot of the scrap lumber and old tools intending to someday sit down and really build something.

Well it finally took a really warm day in January, just a couple of months ago.

The birds were singing and eating their way through winter supply of seed when he grabbed a few things and knocked together his first bird house.

"I built just a basic one at first," he says.

He knew the birds would probably like the basic construct, just a dry box with a hole drilled in the side.

After all, they usually bring in their own furnishings.

Blunk admits, "They're a little warped and the pieces don't fit together exactly but, like you said, the birds don't really mind. You know, what do they care?"

But Mike liked to build models so he went to work decorating the outside with things birds don't usually sing about, but people do.

A big fan of 'Old West' chic, Mike miniaturized some old signage.

He used even smaller pieces of scrap wood to begin building the kind of wood store fronts and saloons familiar to anyone who's ever watched a western on TV.

"I didn't want to make the standard bird houses that you can buy in any store," he states.

Blunk was just giving them away for a while, but friends and family kept snapping up the free ones so he started decorating them with price tags.

The really nice ones don't even get wet from he rain any more.

They're kept safely inside.

"I do get carried away," Mike admits. "I wouldn't want to put some of them outdoors. They'd just get destroyed by the weather."

He does still build for birds; four walls with a hole and maybe a nice perch.

Every once in a while a cardinal or starling will pull up a stool and almost look thirsty enough to order something.

The rest of his bird houses are just too fancy to be bird houses at all.

The hole in the wall is still there, but that's just for decoration too.

Blunk has a few of his bird houses for sale at the National Cowboy Museum gift shop.

He takes orders and sells the rest through his Facebook page at Birdhouses By MGB